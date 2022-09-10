Vladimir Mitnovetski Acquires 4,807 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.40 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,992.80 ($34,960.00).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.90 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,250.00 ($19,055.94).

On Tuesday, June 14th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.25 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,125.00 ($19,667.83).

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39.

Dicker Data Increases Dividend

Dicker Data Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

