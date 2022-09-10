Vladimir Mitnovetski Acquires 4,807 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.40 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,992.80 ($34,960.00).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 16th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.90 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,250.00 ($19,055.94).
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.25 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,125.00 ($19,667.83).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39.
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
