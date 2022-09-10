VNX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (VNXLU) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One VNX coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNX has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. VNX has a total market capitalization of $574,840.69 and approximately $43.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,759.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060163 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00067956 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00075792 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

