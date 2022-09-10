Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of VOW3 opened at €146.98 ($149.98) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 1 year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €138.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

