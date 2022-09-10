Vulcano (VULC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,484.00

Vulcano (VULC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Vulcano has a market cap of $88,389.18 and $16,484.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcano has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Vulcano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcano alerts:

VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PWR Coin (PWR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vulcano Coin Profile

Vulcano is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. The official website for Vulcano is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vulcano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.