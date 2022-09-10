Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $150.00 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.