Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Up 20.9%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 49,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 85,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$9.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.50.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

