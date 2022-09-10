WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $133,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

