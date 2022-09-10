Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $451,018.07

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Wallet Swap has a market cap of $451,018.07 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wallet Swap has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00781838 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015111 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019977 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Wallet Swap Profile
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wallet Swap Coin Trading
