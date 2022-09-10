Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $136.84 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

