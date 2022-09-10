Waltonchain 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.69 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $22.38 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.57 or 0.08169293 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00072183 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a N/A coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,815,401 coins and its circulating supply is 80,840,189 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

