WanSwap Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One WanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WanSwap has a total market cap of $783,971.97 and approximately $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WanSwap has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00780495 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015073 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019955 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
About WanSwap
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.
WanSwap Coin Trading
