Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $40.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 275,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

