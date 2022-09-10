Warren Gouk Sells 51,672 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058,627 shares in the company, valued at $54,588,229.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.

On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LFST stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.