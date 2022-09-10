Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Position Reduced by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Washington Federal worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

WAFD opened at $32.00 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

