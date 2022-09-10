WaultSwap Price Reaches $0.0000 (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WaultSwap has traded up 26% against the dollar. WaultSwap has a total market cap of $14,054.50 and approximately $9,692.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaultSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.27 or 0.99906361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036637 BTC.

WaultSwap Coin Profile

WaultSwap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance. WaultSwap’s official website is wault.finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaultSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaultSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.