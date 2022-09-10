WebDollar (WEBD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $80,951.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,651,056,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar.
