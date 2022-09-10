Wedbush Comments on Carvana Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.64). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.74) per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $345.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

