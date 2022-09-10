Wedgewood Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 4.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of CDW worth $33,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,396,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CDW by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average of $170.87. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

