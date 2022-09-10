Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $48.44 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 6.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Tractor Supply worth $48,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.47. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

