Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $51,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.