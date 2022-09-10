Wells Fargo & Company Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,450.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,175.29.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,199.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,540.98 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,191.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,078.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AutoZone by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,140,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in AutoZone by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

