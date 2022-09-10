Wells Fargo & Company Trims Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price to $65.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.50.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

