Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 5.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Welltower worth $3,384,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

NYSE WELL opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

