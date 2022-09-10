West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $313.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.89 and a 52 week high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

