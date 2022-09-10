WeTrust (TRST) Hits One Day Volume of $2.00

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $194,893.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00061091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00077098 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

WeTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.