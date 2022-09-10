WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in WEX were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth about $16,005,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 197.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 45.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 3.0 %

WEX stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $197.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.30.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

