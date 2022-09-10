WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($21.27) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,440 ($17.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.93. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,430.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,466.14.

In other WH Smith news, insider Annette Court purchased 3,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

