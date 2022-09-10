WhaleRoom Price Tops $2.08 on Major Exchanges (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can now be bought for $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.18 or 0.08071351 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

