Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Lowered to GBX 3,170

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($30.94) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,772.50 ($45.58).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,602 ($31.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,390.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,583.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,676.28. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).

In other news, insider Chris Kennedy purchased 1,020 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

