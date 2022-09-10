Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,170

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Whitbread to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,594.00.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

