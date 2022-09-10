Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,768.57 ($45.54).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($30.94) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,602 ($31.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,583.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,676.28. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The company has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12,390.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whitbread Company Profile

In other news, insider Chris Kennedy bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

