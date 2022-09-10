Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives $3,700.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,594.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital raised Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research note on Wednesday.

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

