White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,386.05

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTMGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,386.05 and last traded at $1,386.05, with a volume of 351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,377.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,287.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,186.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

