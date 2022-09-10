White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,386.05

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,386.05 and last traded at $1,386.05, with a volume of 351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,377.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,287.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,186.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.