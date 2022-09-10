WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0868 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $64.59 million and $718,584.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006535 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000341 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

