Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WMB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,162,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.