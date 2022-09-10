Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on WMB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.
Williams Companies Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,162,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
