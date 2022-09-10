Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

