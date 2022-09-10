Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $101.98 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.4% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.38% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $101,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after buying an additional 236,304 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,718,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

