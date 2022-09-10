Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $47.03 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $47,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 169,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 176.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 90,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $26.70 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

