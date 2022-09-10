Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 8,162 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $110.97 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

