Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,952 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 2.6% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.59% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $184,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,300.95 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,281.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

