WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.06

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard White sold 258,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$35.39 ($24.75), for a total transaction of A$9,158,011.86 ($6,404,204.10). In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,355 shares of company stock valued at $23,497,587.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

