WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,606 shares during the quarter. WNS comprises about 1.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $39,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WNS by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WNS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WNS by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,619,000 after buying an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

NYSE:WNS opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

