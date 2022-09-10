Wolfe Research Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $23.75

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $22.00 to $23.75 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 183.36%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Asana by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

