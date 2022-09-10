Woodcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.12 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $66,091.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00007655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LOGOS (LOG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029647 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

