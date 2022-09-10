Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Mark D. Hartman Sells 5,300 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $96.64 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Woodward by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Woodward by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Woodward by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

