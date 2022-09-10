World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC decreased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,500 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises about 26.0% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE:WWE opened at $69.26 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

