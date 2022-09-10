WOWswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,308.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $341,720.50 and $18,308.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002059 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap (WOW) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,987 coins. WOWswap’s official website is wowswap.io/swap. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.