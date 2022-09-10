WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 690 at Morgan Stanley

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.33.

WPP opened at $44.78 on Thursday. WPP has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $83.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of WPP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 5.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

