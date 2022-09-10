WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 690 at Morgan Stanley

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.33.
WPP Price Performance
WPP opened at $44.78 on Thursday. WPP has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $83.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of WPP
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.