Wrapped Bitcoin Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,324.07 or 0.99876187 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.31 billion and $117.01 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00127584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 248,858 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is www.wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

