Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.91 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $293.24 or 0.01375175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $93.91 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,270,258 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back."

